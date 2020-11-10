Warehouse 4 rolls out new menu for both of its cafes

Warehouse 4 co-owner Ben Neely and his family-owned firm bought Warehouse 4 in Vandalia in August 2015 with the idea of expanding the brand in the Dayton area.

“The business has gone so well in Vandalia,” Neely said in July. “Our customers have been so supportive.” Some of his Vandalia shop’s customers live in Kettering and other suburban areas in the southern half of Montgomery County, prompting the expansion to the Wilmington Pike space, the co-owner said.

The new Kettering location has a drive-through.

To keep up to date about both Warehouse 4 locations, check out www.facebook.com/Warehouse4Coffee.