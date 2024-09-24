Washington Twp. brewery celebrates 7 years with new beer releases

The celebration will kick off with coffee and light pastries available for those that come to the brewery early to watch the Premier League soccer games. Throughout the day, the brewery will show college football including the Big Ten opener featuring Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans.

A special food menu from Fire & Peel will be available starting early afternoon. New beers on tap include:

The Great Sonic Wall In The Sky (a double tropical citrus IPA)

Vliegende 7 (a Belgian dubbel ale featuring maple syrup from Sugar Grove Maple in Troy)

The Highest Step (a special version of the flagship imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels from Hartfield & Co Distillery in Paris, Kentucky)

The brewery also has wines, meads, specialty canned-cocktails and soft drinks.

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co, founded in 2017, focuses on American, English and Belgian ales, IPAs, stouts and special seasonal styles. The brewery will have special glassware and posters available during the celebration.

For more information, visit www.heavierthanairbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@heavierthanairbrewingco).