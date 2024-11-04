Washington Twp. deli featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow’

Danyel Detomo from “America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow” stopped by the deli and started the episode in the kitchen where Solganik and general manager Dennis Sommers showed her how they make their Reuben sandwiches.

The Reuben sandwich starts with fresh rye bread, delivered daily from a local bakery. It’s then topped with a homemade Russian dressing, corned beef that’s thinly sliced, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.

“Luckily, I got the opportunity to travel around the country and visit the best delis in America,” Solganik said. “It’s a very small community, so they were very friendly. They helped me with all of my ingredient sourcing (and) gave me a lot of great tips.

Detomo thought it was a “great looking sandwich” by the bread alone. When she took a bite she described it as savory with a little sourness to it that’s sweet from the dressing.

Other dishes she tried at the restaurant included the homemade matzo ball soup, corned beef hash with poached eggs, an overstuffed pastrami sandwich, a bestie sandwich served on a grilled challah knot and the Israeli salad.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to sourcing only the best ingredients from around the country,” Schear said. “From high-quality meats to authentic spices, each element is carefully chosen to ensure that every sandwich is not just a meal, but an experience. Our meticulous sourcing allows us to serve dishes that transport our customers back to the classic delis of New York.”

To watch the episode of “America’s Best Restaurants” featuring All The Best Deli, visit youtube.com/watch?v=OzocTD8-kl0.

MORE DETAILS

All The Best Deli is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 5940 Far Hills Ave. for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition to sit down and carryout service, All The Best features a deli counter where customers can purchase meats, deli salads and smoked fish by the pound.

Catering services are also available. Delivery is offered via DoorDash.

For more information, call 937-999-4204 or visit allthebestdeli.com. The restaurant is also on Facebook and Instagram (@AlltheBestDeli).