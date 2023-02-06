Washington Twp. to appoint Beavercreek official as new top administrator

Washington Twp. officials said Monday afternoon that Mike Thonnerieux has been given a conditional offer of employment for the role of township administrator.
Thonnerieux will succeed Jesse Lightle, who resigned in January after more than 15 years as township administrator to take a position at Sinclair Community College. Development Director Ryan Lee has filled in as interim administrator.
The offer is contingent on Washington Twp.’s Board of Trustees approving an employment agreement, which will be considered at Monday night’s regularly scheduled trustees meeting.
Thonnerieux serves as the city of Beavercreek’s public administrative services director. In that role he is responsible for multiple divisions, including engineering, street maintenance, traffic, cemetery, buildings and grounds, fleet, parks, recreation, and culture, the Beavercreek golf club, and the senior citizens center.
His previous experience includes director/superintendent of Beavercreek’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture, and recreation program supervisor for the same entity, according to his letter of interest.
“In addition to a highly skilled and qualified candidate, we were looking for someone with a strong understanding of our community and of local government management and its multifaceted dynamics,” Trustee President Dale Berry said in a statement. “Mike brings a breadth of experience on similar issues and opportunities that confront Washington Township. His knowledge of property tax-funded government agencies is advantageous, he has a proven track record in local government, and values active listening and respectful dialogue.”
