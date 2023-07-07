Washington Twp. RecPlex renovates, expands fitness center

Washington Twp. RecPlex is set to celebrate its newly renovated and expanded fitness center.

Renovations there have expanded that area from the 2,000-square-foot space it previously occupied to an adjacent 5,000-square-foot space previously used for volleyball and other sports. The expansion came about as a result of pandemic precautions, according to Addie Weaver, the facility’s senior recreation supervisor.

“During COVID, they pulled all the equipment out and put it in the gymnasium because everything had to be so spread out and then once they got it over here, they realized that it could never go back, that it was such an improvement,” Weaver said.

Renovations also included resurfacing the facility’s existing climbing wall and the addition of four new 85-inch TVs in the fitness center, plus a new front desk, a new fitness center desk and new carpeting.

The RecPlex also added numerous equipment options, adding plyo boxes, kettlebells, Selector weight machines and battle rope, plus a Rogue half-rack, Smith machine, bench press, hex bar and glute slide.

“All of these things are new for the functional fitness world at a very affordable price,” she said. “That’s kind of what sets us apart from all the other functional gyms around town is that we are much more affordable being a government agency and (there’s) a lot more opportunity and options for a full encompassing experience.”

Eddie Scholz, of Washington Twp., who said he uses the RecPlex five or six days a week, said the expanded fitness center is “great.”

“It’s got a lot of options and things for us to do that are new that are needed. That’s why I come every day,” he said.

Teri Wilson, of Washington Twp., said the renovation are “wonderful” because of “the amount of room, the number of different types of equipment (and) just the ability to come in here and do all kinds of different workouts.”

Being installed now are new acoustic panels and a handicap-accessible ramp into the building. Set to be added soon are new windows, vending machines and a coffee bar from Centerville’s ContempoRoast Coffee & Roastery.

The fitness center renovation cost $1.2 million. Funds for the renovation came from the township’s recreation account, according to spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein.

“The ARPA money we received was put toward revenue replacement at the RecPlex due to COVID, which then allowed us to proceed with the renovation, using the recreation funds,” Trangenstein said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Washington Twp. RecPlex fitness center grand opening celebration

WHERE: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road., Washington Twp.

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

DETAILS: Free event is open to the public and will feature tours of the RecPlex campus, plus new membership incentives, rewards for current members and giveaways. Open gym for event attendees and camp games for children. Child care provided in gym with bounce house. Refreshments for all.

MORE INFO: Call 937-433-0130 or visit www.facebook.com/WashingtonTwpRec.