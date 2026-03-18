WATCH: Bystanders hold up SUV in I-70 rollover crash in Clark County

Cruiser and dash camera footage showed multiple vehicles pulled over on the side of the highway with people holding an SUV up as troopers arrived on the scene.

The group told a trooper the man inside the vehicle was conscious.

The trooper spoke to the man, who said he didn’t feel like he had any broken bones.

The group continued to prop up the SUV as one person held a door open another cleared a path so the man could get out.

Once the man was able to get to the open door the trooper and group helped pull him out.

An investigation determined a 2025 Subaru Outback traveling southwest on I-70 went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, causing the SUV to overturn twice, according to troopers.

The driver, a 56-year-old Fairborn man, and a passenger, a 19-year-old Fairborn woman, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

OSHP cited the man for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.