WATCH: Coyotes take midnight stroll through Dayton near UD campus

Coyotes are a versatile pack creature that can make a home almost anywhere, and they are found in open, wooded and mixed-natural habitats, says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

South Main Street is not far Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, which has 200 acres of rolling hills, full of thousands of trees and woody plants. The property is home to coyotes, foxes, great horned owls, deer, hawks and other species.

Coyotes have been present in Ohio at least since the 1930s. Unlike many other animals, they have thrived in areas that have been developed by humans.

Coyotes eat small mammals like rabbits and mice, but they also prey on livestock and deer. They also have been known to snack on trash and pet food that is left outside.

They can pose a threat to small pets. They are generally fearful of humans, and can be scared away with shouts, claps and other loud noises.