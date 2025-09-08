Breaking: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Warren County

WATCH: How a Congolese refugee found a home in Dayton

Credit: David Sherman, Video Producer • Sydney Dawes, Reporter

Local News
15 minutes ago
X

Warfare in the Democratic Republic of Congo left Huber Heights pastor Desire Ntwayingabo little choice but to flee his home more than 15 years ago, saying goodbye to his time living with his family in the mountains.

“I was born in Congo. My dad was born in Congo. My grandpa was born in Congo. Still today, there’s fighting going on in Congo, telling people they don’t recognize us as Congolese,” Ntwayingabo said. “Because the way we look like, the way we talk, they say, ‘No, you’re not Congolese.’ And that’s a very sad thing.”

• READ HIS STORY: How a Congolese refugee embraced Dayton

In the video above, we spent time with Ntwayingabo to see how his work drives him and what his immigration to Dayton has meant to him.

In Other News
1
At 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q, smoked meats and house-made sauces are on...
2
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Warren County
3
Earthquakes in the Miami Valley? Quakes unusual, but not impossible in...
4
Cincinnati semi-trailer dealership plans move to Franklin off I-75
5
Westwood elementary adds game room to school