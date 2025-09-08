WATCH: How a Congolese refugee found a home in Dayton

Warfare in the Democratic Republic of Congo left Huber Heights pastor Desire Ntwayingabo little choice but to flee his home more than 15 years ago, saying goodbye to his time living with his family in the mountains.

“I was born in Congo. My dad was born in Congo. My grandpa was born in Congo. Still today, there’s fighting going on in Congo, telling people they don’t recognize us as Congolese,” Ntwayingabo said. “Because the way we look like, the way we talk, they say, ‘No, you’re not Congolese.’ And that’s a very sad thing.”