WATCH: Video helps Dayton police solve hit-skip crash involving fire truck

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Police released footage showing a hit-and-run crash last week involving a Dayton fire truck captured on a person’s dash camera.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7 on North Main Street at the Hershey Street intersection in Dayton, according to a crash report.

The video shows a Dayton Fire Department ladder truck traveling on North Main Street with its lights and sirens activated. As the fire truck approached Hershey Street, another vehicle trying to pass the fire truck hit it as the fire truck tried to make a right turn.

“Per the detectives in the Traffic Services Unit, this video helped them essentially solve this case,” said a spokesperson from the police department. “We cannot do what we do successfully without the public’s help.”

No injuries were reported, according to the crash report.

It’s not clear whether anyone was cited in connection to the crash.

