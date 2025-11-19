Water main break closes Clayton road

Part of Westbrook Road is closed in Clayton following a water main break Wednesday morning.
Westbrook Road is closed between Ohio 48 and Garber Road, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services. It’s expected to remain closed until around noon so crews can repair the water main.
The break is on a narrow part of the road, so traffic is not allowed through the area for the safety of repair personnel. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Repairs and full restoration should take a few hours, but the county will share updates if the timeline changes.
