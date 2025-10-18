Water main break in Montgomery County Saturday

A water main break occurred in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a water main break at Burkhardt Road and Hayden Avenue around midnight, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

“We’re receiving calls from some Kettering and Riverside residents experiencing discolored water or low pressure,” the City of Montgomery said in a Facebook post. “This is due to a large break in the city of Dayton’s water main overnight along Burkhardt Road. Crews from Dayton and Montgomery County worked together to isolate the break early this morning.”

The city said crews are flushing hydrants in the area to help clear the lines.

“Water pressure and color should improve throughout the day,” the city said.

There is no boil advisory, according to the city.

