Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Huber Heights Schools start remote learning Friday

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

Huber Heights Schools will switch to remote learning starting Friday for all schools in the district.

“At this time, we just do not have the staff or substitute coverage to maintain a safe and quality in-person learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Mario Basora wrote in a letter to district families.

ExploreRELATED: New list: Which schools are remote or closed, for how long?

Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 24, Basora said.

Valley Forge Elementary already has been learning remotely since Monday.

While schools are on remote status, all school-sponsored after-school and extracurricular activities will proceed as scheduled.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup on weekdays while school is in virtual session. All students are eligible to come and get a free breakfast and lunch from 7 to 9 a.m. at any building’s main entrance.

In Other News
1
New list: Which schools are remote or closed, for how long?
2
Kettering Middle School closed Friday due to water main break
3
U.S. Rep. Davidson compares vaccine mandates to Holocaust; later...
4
Time is tight for new state House, Senate maps
5
COVID hospitalizations remain high as Ohio fights omicron wave

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top