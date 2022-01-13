Huber Heights Schools start remote learning Friday

Huber Heights Schools will switch to remote learning starting Friday for all schools in the district.
“At this time, we just do not have the staff or substitute coverage to maintain a safe and quality in-person learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Mario Basora wrote in a letter to district families.
Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 24, Basora said.
Valley Forge Elementary already has been learning remotely since Monday.
While schools are on remote status, all school-sponsored after-school and extracurricular activities will proceed as scheduled.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup on weekdays while school is in virtual session. All students are eligible to come and get a free breakfast and lunch from 7 to 9 a.m. at any building’s main entrance.
