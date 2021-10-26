dayton-daily-news logo
Weather threat prompts Piqua to move trick-or-treat events

The city of Piqua’s annual trick-or-treat activities have been moved because of the possibility of inclement weather Thursday evening.

Trick-or-treat events in the city will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. instead of the previously set Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has predicted showers are likely Thursday. The chance of showers is 70 to 90 percent, and a quarter to a half inch of rain is possible Thursday night.

Saturday’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of showers.

Many communities have beggar’s night planned for Sunday, Oct. 31, but others have chosen either Thursday or Saturday.

