West Carrollton building fire near I-75 called under control after several departments respond

WEST CARROLLTON — Multiple fire crews have a blaze under control after it was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road near Interstate 75.

No injuries were reported after West Carrollton firefighters were called out at 8:26 a.m. to 1129 Miamisburg-Centerville, according to a dispatcher. Crews from the Miami Valley Fire District, Moraine and Washington Twp. also responded, the dispatcher said.

The extent of the damage and the cause are not yet known. The site is an office building on nearly an acre of land, Montgomery County land records show.

