West Carrollton kicks off week-long Sandmazing sand sculpture event

According to a release, Sandmazing culminates with a free kids event on Saturday, June 11 from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., including a “massive” sandbox, giant sand sculptures, a mobile zip line, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, photo booths and more, all free for kids and parents.

There will be a “Heroes Corner” that will have a blow-up obstacle course contributed by the U.S. National Guard recruitment officers, as well as fire trucks, police cruisers and, at noon, K9 unit demonstration from the West Carrollton police and fire department. Ranger Vic will also be performing and blowing balloon animals from noon to 2 p.m..