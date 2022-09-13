West Carrollton launches first segment of 4-year paving project

Total cost for the project is $612,937. It will be paid from federal ARPA funds ($249,133), a gas tax ($265,000) and Capital Improvements Project funding ($98,804).

“There are a number of items that are taken into consideration when determining the plan and schedules for the yearly paving projects,” said Rich Norton, service director. “We have to look at the condition of the street, the age of the street, as well as other construction that might be in the queue such as water main work and the curb and sidewalk program.

“Additionally, all future planned construction development factors into the planning process.”

Phase one of the project is milling (stripping off the top layer of pavement), which had been completed as of Tuesday, according to the city.

A second phase involving Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer treatment is scheduled for Thursday and should be complete on all streets within a day, according to city officials. That treatment consists of liquid asphalt being sprayed on the milled street surface, according to the city. Then, pea gravel is placed on top of the liquid asphalt and rolled into the liquid asphalt.

That process is fairly quick, only taking one to two hours per street depending on the length of the street, the city said. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained to the greatest extent possible.

Once complete, motorists may drive on the street if needed, but should drive slow for the first hour after completion, according to the city.

Paving of the streets will follow, with all work expected to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, according to the city.