West Carrollton launches first segment of 4-year paving project

WEST CARROLLTON — Paving of more than a dozen West Carrollton roads launched late last week as the first part of what officials say is a four-year paving project.
Three separate phases of that first part will take place this month.
“This project is part of the ongoing street resurfacing and repair plan for the city,” spokeswoman Heidi Van Antwerp said. “The plan was approved and the city manager was given authorization to start the bidding process in January 2022.”
The paving set for this month includes the alley north of Shannon Avenue, Michael Lane (including the adjacent alley), East Blossom Hill Road, West Blossom Hill Road, Cherry Blossom Drive, Cherry Blossom Place, Peach Orchard Drive, Peach Orchard Place, Skyview Drive (Ironwood Drive to Cherry Blossom Drive), North Elm Street (Central Avenue to Main Street), North Smith Street, North Walnut Street, West Main Street (Miami Avenue to Elm Street) and West Pease Avenue (Miami Avenue to Elm Street).
Total cost for the project is $612,937. It will be paid from federal ARPA funds ($249,133), a gas tax ($265,000) and Capital Improvements Project funding ($98,804).
“There are a number of items that are taken into consideration when determining the plan and schedules for the yearly paving projects,” said Rich Norton, service director. “We have to look at the condition of the street, the age of the street, as well as other construction that might be in the queue such as water main work and the curb and sidewalk program.
“Additionally, all future planned construction development factors into the planning process.”
Phase one of the project is milling (stripping off the top layer of pavement), which had been completed as of Tuesday, according to the city.
A second phase involving Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer treatment is scheduled for Thursday and should be complete on all streets within a day, according to city officials. That treatment consists of liquid asphalt being sprayed on the milled street surface, according to the city. Then, pea gravel is placed on top of the liquid asphalt and rolled into the liquid asphalt.
That process is fairly quick, only taking one to two hours per street depending on the length of the street, the city said. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
Once complete, motorists may drive on the street if needed, but should drive slow for the first hour after completion, according to the city.
Paving of the streets will follow, with all work expected to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, according to the city.
