West Carrollton set to open new, sustainable elementary school

“We wanted to ensure that we provided a school that could provide academic growth and meet the ever-changing needs of our students,” Haag said.

West Carrollton is scheduled to hold an open house for the new school from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. to allow area residents to tour the facility.

The new 97,281-square-foot school opens Aug. 20 to all second through fourth-grade students in the school district. It replaces Harry Russell Elementary, which previously served fourth-grade students, and Harold Schnell Elementary, home to second and third graders.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Both schools originally operated as K–6 campuses, Haag said.

Russell Elementary, built in 1965, spanned 52,762 square feet, while Schnell Elementary was constructed in 1968 without a gymnasium, cafeteria or kitchen. A 1975 renovation expanded Schnell to 60,810 square feet, adding those amenities, plus music and art rooms.

Haag said that Schnell’s open, “Pod Style” design would have required extensive renovations, including new hallways, safety enhancements and updated plumbing and electrical systems to meet the district’s academic requirements.

Russell Elementary lacked air conditioning altogether, he said.

“The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission reviewed our schools and determined that it was more cost effective to replace the schools then to upgrade the schools to current school construction standards,” Haag said.

A facility designed for modern learning

The new facility offers brighter classrooms with more natural light, improved soundproofing and a more quiet HVAC system, Haag said. Classrooms feature dimmable LED lighting equipped with expandable technology and fiber optic cabling, he said.

Enhanced security measures include lighting, cameras and a secure entrance vestibule, Haag said.

The facility features several noteworthy aspects and features, he said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“The gymnasium is set up for our youth sports and also serves as a certified tornado shelter for the school,” Haag said. “The school is fully ADA accessible (and) the classroom designs are based off of interviews with staff to provide them with the tools needed to increase student academic growth.”

To honor the district’s legacy, the new school incorporates design elements from former elementary school campuses.

“We incorporated the original woodwork from the CF Holliday Elementary vestibule into a reading nook in the media center,” Haag said. “We moved the Gardecki Gazebo from the front of Schnell Elementary onto the playground of the new elementary. We also brought over a Buddy Bench from Russell’s playground for the new elementary playground.”

In addition, the elementary school administrators and staff have placed a time capsule in the school’s trophy case featuring highlights from the district’s former elementary schools to memorialize their history, he said.

Building for the future via new methods

Innovations throughout the building reflect educational and environmental trends, Haag said. Classrooms support flexible learning and include a maker space as part of the media center.

“We’ve built a green school that is trending between LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified gold or silver status,” Haag said.

Daylight-sensitive dimmers, motion-sensor lighting, maximum-efficiency HVAC systems and triple-pane windows with built-in blinds contribute to the building’s sustainability, he said.

Miamisburg-based Levin Porter Architects designed the school, with Shook Construction serving as the construction manager. “Both Levin Porter and Shook were great partners for the district,” Haag said. “The elementary school was built on land that already housed two schools. Shook was able to work with the tight confines without interfering with our other schools.”

A vision realized through community support

The school is part of a larger two-phase project launched after voters approved a building bond issue in November 2019. Phase one included construction of the Early Childhood Center for preschool through first grade, and the Intermediate School for fifth and sixth grade students, both of which opened in the 2022–23 school year.

Phase two includes West Carrollton Elementary and the new 192,790-square-foot West Carrollton Middle/High School for grades 7–12, scheduled to open in August 2026.

Construction costs for both buildings remain consistent and are jointly funded, with 81% covered by the state and 19% by the local community, Haag said.