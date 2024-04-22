West Carrollton to hear results of traffic studies for 2 busy roadways

The meeting is open to the public. Council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave. in West Carrollton.

The study area for South Alex Road is 2.2-mile stretch of road between Kimberly Lane and Watertower Lane, city officials said.

Council member Rick Dobson confirmed to this news outlet that he wrote and distributed a flyer urging residents to attend and offer feedback.

“This is a serious matter that all businesses and residents of the community should be aware of,” the flyer says. “S. Alex Road is one of West Carrollton’s major arteries within our City. The changes that may happen on this road could impact the flow of traffic for our citizens and directly impact the critical flow of traffic to and from the businesses throughout our community.”

South Alex Road’s current configuration is two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes with a center turn lane. Dobson said in the flyer that one proposed option is one northbound lane and one southbound lane with a center turn lane and “Bike Lane(s).”