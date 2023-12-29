West Carrollton woman joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

Logan, and the driver of the Challenger and a passenger in the Challenger were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Explore Woman accused in DPS bus driver assault indicted

OSHP Lt. Dallas Root, Dayton post commander, presented Logan with a Saved by the Belt certificate Thursday.

“Carole is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” he said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Last year there were 527 people killed in the state in crashes were a seat belt was available but not used, according to OSHP. Patrol and the Ohio Department of Public Safety created the Saved by the Belt club as part of a joint effort to recognize people who benefited from their decision to wear a safety belt.

In addition to the certificate, Logan also received a Saved by the Belt license plate bracket.