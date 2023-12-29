BreakingNews
West Carrollton woman joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

A West Carrollton woman joined the Saved by the Belt club after her seat belt prevented her from serious injury during a crash in Montgomery County last month.

On Nov. 18, Carole Logan was traveling north on state Route 741 in Miami Twp. in a Ford Explorer, when a Dodge Challenger pulling out of the Menard’s parking lot failed to yield and collided with the Explorer, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Logan, and the driver of the Challenger and a passenger in the Challenger were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

OSHP Lt. Dallas Root, Dayton post commander, presented Logan with a Saved by the Belt certificate Thursday.

“Carole is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” he said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Last year there were 527 people killed in the state in crashes were a seat belt was available but not used, according to OSHP. Patrol and the Ohio Department of Public Safety created the Saved by the Belt club as part of a joint effort to recognize people who benefited from their decision to wear a safety belt.

In addition to the certificate, Logan also received a Saved by the Belt license plate bracket.

