Westbeld scores season-high 23 for No. 5 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday.
The Fighting Irish (10-1) led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos (5-6) missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the third quarter, and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
“We definitely started out a little slow,” said Westbeld, a Fairmont High School grad who was Ohio’s Ms. Basketball in 2020. “We need to take it on ourselves to hold our standard from the beginning of the game, so at halftime, Coach (Niele Ivey) just reiterated that a little bit for us. We came out in the third quarter ready to play our game.”
Sonia Citron added 16 points for Notre Dame, Olivia Miles dished 12 assists to go with eight points, and Kylee Watson netted 10 points by going 5 for 5 from the field.
