dayton-daily-news logo
X

Westbeld scores season-high 23 for No. 5 Notre Dame

Local News
By Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Fairmont grad leads Fighting Irish past Western Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos (5-6) missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the third quarter, and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

“We definitely started out a little slow,” said Westbeld, a Fairmont High School grad who was Ohio’s Ms. Basketball in 2020. “We need to take it on ourselves to hold our standard from the beginning of the game, so at halftime, Coach (Niele Ivey) just reiterated that a little bit for us. We came out in the third quarter ready to play our game.”

Sonia Citron added 16 points for Notre Dame, Olivia Miles dished 12 assists to go with eight points, and Kylee Watson netted 10 points by going 5 for 5 from the field.

In Other News
1
Miami County Sheriff’s Office to deploy additional patrols through end...
2
Wright-Patt Air Force Base to close ahead of winter storm
3
Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County
4
Man seriously injured, dog dead in Dayton house fire
5
Tipp City police officer enters not guilty plea to charges

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top