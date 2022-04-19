dayton-daily-news logo
X

WGI Sports of the Arts World Championships returns to Dayton this week

FILE PHOTO: More than 200 drum lines from places as far away as Thailand have converged in the Dayton region for WGI Sport of the Arts Percussion and Winds Championships. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE PHOTO: More than 200 drum lines from places as far away as Thailand have converged in the Dayton region for WGI Sport of the Arts Percussion and Winds Championships. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By
11 minutes ago

The WGI Sports of the Arts Percussion and Winds World Championships returns to Dayton this week after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the Percussion and Winds World Championships over the course of four days, from Thursday through Sunday, the Dayton Convention and Bureau stated in a release.

The competition is split into two divisions: scholastic (those affiliated with high schools) and independent (those not affiliated with a high school). Units are broken into:

  • A Class for beginner programs and performers
  • Open Class for the intermediate developmental level of programs and performers
  • World Class for advanced performers and programs.

WGI’s percussion world championships starts Thursday and goes until Saturday. The winds championships are Saturday and Sunday.

The percussion world championships will be at University of Dayton’s Arena, the Wright State University’s Nutter Center and the Truist Arena Northern Kentucky University Thursday and Friday. The competition will occur only at UD Arena on Saturday.

The wind championships will be at the Nutter Center on Saturday and UD Arena on Sunday.

In Other News
1
At least 1 killed in Darke County crash
2
Dayton airport, RTA drop mask mandates
3
Axiom-1, Dayton’s Larry Connor to leave space station tonight
4
MISSING: Police seek help finding Kettering teen last seen last week
5
Re-engaging teenagers important in improving their mental health...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top