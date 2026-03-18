What to know if you are going to the Miami vs. SMU game in Dayton

Miami completed a perfect 31-0 regular season, becoming the first Mid-American Conference team to accomplish the feat, before falling 87-83 to UMass in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament on March 12.

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Led by MAC Coach of the Year Travis Steele and MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder, the RedHawks set records for the best start to a season in program history, the best start for a program in MAC history, the longest win streak in MAC history, the most consecutive conference wins in MAC history and the most wins in program history.

If you plan to attend the game tonight, here are some things to know before you go:

• Game times: Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh, 6:40 p.m. Miami (OH) vs. SMU, 9:15 p.m.

• Location: UD Arena: 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Dayton, OH, 45417

• Tickets: Add your digital tickets to your mobile wallet prior to arrival to avoid entry delays. Connection to the internet can be slow when the arena is crowded.

• Traffic: High congestion is expected on I-75 and local roads near Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

• Parking: All-session and single session prepaid passes are available to purchase here.

Prepaid passes for Lots A and C at UD Arena are first-come first-served at either lot.

Single-session parking can be paid at the gate on gameday at the Lot D entrance. Parking is $20 per session at the gate, cash or credit card/contactless.

The overflow parking lot (O Lot) located on River Park Road will not be in use for the NCAA First Four. There will be no shuttle running from the O Lot.

Parking in the Carillon neighborhood, adjacent to the Arena, or at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel is prohibited.

• Prohibited items: Firearms, weapons of any kind, food and drink, strollers, signs larger than 8.5” x 11”, tripods, balloons, animals (with the exception of service animals), camera lenses longer than 8”, laser pointers, and noisemakers.

• Looking Ahead: The Miami (OH)/SMU winner will meet No. 6 Tennessee in the Midwest Bracket on Friday, 4:25 p.m., at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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