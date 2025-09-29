What happens to Social Security benefits during a government shutdown?

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. The go-broke dates for Medicare and Social Security’s trust funds have moved up as rising health care costs and new legislation affecting Social Security benefits have contributed to closer projected depletion dates. That's according to an annual report released Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
31 minutes ago
The federal government is on track to run out of money and shut down on Wednesday, requiring agencies to stop working and furlough many of their employees.

When it comes to Social Security, the effects depend on whether you are already receiving benefits.

What happens

If you are in the process of applying for benefits or renewing your benefits, you could see long delays, especially if your application requires manual review.

Existing benefits, however, will continue to be paid.

Why?

This is because programs like Social Security checks, VA medical care and Medicare coverage are considered “mandatory” spending, meaning they are required by law.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury says that money for these programs has already been sent to the specific agency’s accounts, and is sent out from there.

