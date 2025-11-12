What has your experience been with SNAP benefits? We want to hear from you

The first partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments are expected to begin in Ohio today as a legal fight continues in the U.S. Supreme Court and a political process continues to end the government shutdown.
We want to know what’s happening with the people in our community.
If you would be willing to share the story of how you’ve been impacted by the delay in SNAP benefits and whether you’re not receiving them, please fill out the form below.
