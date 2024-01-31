BreakingNews
What issues are important to you in deciding who to vote for in the March 19 primary? Take our survey

In addition to a host of consequential candidates and ballot issues on the local level, this year’s March 19 primary election will set the stage for which candidates will face off in November for president as well as races to represent our region in the Statehouse and U.S. Congress and Senate.

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are committed to focusing on the issues as we cover this year’s elections. We want to know what issues matter most to you, our readers. We will use this information to help guide our coverage and decide what questions to ask candidates for state and federal office.

Take our survey below:

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

