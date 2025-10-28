What’s at the Dayton Mall in restaurants, stores, services and more?

The Dayton Mall was in the news recently when it was announced that the shopping center has been purchased by Hull Property Group.
The more than 1.4-million-square-foot Dayton Mall is a shopping and dining destination with over 120 shopping and dining options.
Here is a look at what the Dayton Mall has to offer.
Men and Women’s Clothing
• Aeropostale
• American Eagle
• BLVD
• Buckle
• Champs Sports
• City G.E.A.R.
• H&M
• Hats N’ More
• Hollister
• HOT TOPIC
• JCPenney
• JD
• macy’s
• Men’s Wearhouse
• Rally House
• R&R Rose & Remington
• Ross Dress For Less
• Snipes
• T-Shirt Factory
• Today’s Man
• Victoria’s Secret
• Zumiez
Shoes
• Champs Sports
• Cho’s Shoe Repair
• Dick’s
• DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
• Journeys
• Journeys Kidz
• Kids Foot Locker
• Wes Side Kicks
Jewelry & Watches
• AB Jewelers
• Body Jewel
• Diamonds Plaza
• Euro Fashions Collection
• Hannoush Jewelers
• Intrigue Jewelers
• Jared
• Kay Jewelers
• Royal Time
• Zuri Diamonds
Health and Beauty
• 90’s Nails
• Bath&Body Works
• COSMO PROF
• Euro Perfume
• Fadez N Blades
• Global Salon
• H & L Relaxing Spa
• Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
• Immaculate Cutz
• LensCrafters
• Miracle Eyebrows
• NYC Style Collection
• Pretty Hair Do
• Sally Beauty
• T&M Perfumes
• Talk N’ Fix
• Ulta Beauty
• Venetian Nail Spa
Home and Housewares
• Kirkland’s
• Morris Home
• Yankee Candle
Food and Restaurants
• Arabella Chocolate & Turkish Coffee
• Auntie Anne’s
• Bonefish Grill
• Bravo Italian Kitchen
• Cajun Cafe’
• Chick-fil-A
• Cinnabon
• dippin’ dots
• Fruit For All Reasons
• Great American cookies
• Hook & Reel
• Max Orient
• Outback Steakhouse
• P.F. Chang’s
• Phantom Pizza
• Popper’s
• Rusty Bucket
• Sakura Express
• Steak Escape Sandwich Grill
• Sweet Sensations
Services
• Avis
• Cellaxs
• Crossroads Church
• Dayton Children’s
• Film Dayton
• I Class Academy
• Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
• Pathways Learning Academy at Crossroads Dayton
• ReMax Victory Real Estate
• Spectrum
Specialty and other
• Airsoft Center
• f.y.e. for your entertainment
• Guitar Center
• Khan Express
• Kids Empire
• Locker Room by Lids
• Meowza! Cat Boutique
• Spencers
• Toys R Us
• Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace
