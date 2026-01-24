What’s closed in Dayton and Springfield due to winter storm

A snow storm in a previous year made Ohio 68 in Clark County tough to travel. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Dayton and Springfield universities and parks have announced closures ahead of a major snow storm this weekend. Nearly a foot of snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today until noon Monday, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicting six to nine inches of snowfall in more northern areas like Darke, Auglaize and Logan counties, but closer to eight to 12 inches throughout the Dayton-Cincinnati areas of the Miami Valley.

The bulk of the snow will happen overnight into Sunday and throughout the day. Here are some m of the bigger closings and other information:

PARKS

Five Rivers MetroParks - All facilities, including MetroParks ice rink and 2nd Street Market, are closed Sunday.

UNIVERSITY CLOSURES

Clark State College - All locations will operate virtually Monday. All buildings will be closed.

Miami University, all campuses - Oxford and regional campuses closed Sunday and classes canceled Monday. Residence and dining halls will remain open throughout the storm.

Wilmington College - Campus closed Monday; remote learning implemented.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB

As of 11 a.m. today, Wright-Patt Air Force Base was still fully open and operational. No delays or closings announced.

Weather reports are forecasting lots of snow and bad road conditions. Stay on top of the latest news with this big storm:

