Winter storm forces cancellations, delays at Dayton International Airport

Five American Airlines flights from Dayton to various cities have been canceled Friday:

- Flight 5157 to Dallas-Fort Worth, originally scheduled to depart at 7:08 a.m.

- Flight 5430 to Charlotte, originally scheduled to depart at 7:44 a.m.

- Flight 5325 to Dallas-Fort Worth, originally scheduled to depart at 12:34 p.m.

- Flight 5115 to Dallas-Fort Worth, originally scheduled to depart at 6:14 p.m.

- Flight 5515 to Charlotte, originally scheduled to depart at 7:13 p.m.

Two American Airlines flights from Dayton to various cities have been delayed:

- Flight 5163 to Chicago, originally scheduled to depart at 10:16 a.m.

- Flight 5108 to Washington, originally scheduled to depart at 10:28 a.m.

ARRIVALS

Of 26 flights scheduled to arrive at DAY today, seven have been canceled:

- American Airlines Flight 5222 out of Dallas-Fort Worth, originally scheduled to arrive at 12:04 p.m.

- United Flight 5816 out of Chicago, originally scheduled to arrive at 5:04 p.m.

- American Airlines Flight 5117 out of Dallas-Fort Worth, originally scheduled to arrive at 6:40 p.m.

- American Airlines Flight 5435 out of Charlotte, originally scheduled to arrive at 7:57 p.m.

- American Airlines Flight 5174 out of Charlotte, originally scheduled to arrive at 9:08 p.m.

- American Airlines Flight 5156 out of Dallas-Fort Worth, originally scheduled to arrive at 10:32 p.m.

- United Flight 5235 out of Denver, originally scheduled to arrive at 10:39 p.m.

Three flights have been delayed:

- American Airlines Flight 5108 out of Washington, originally scheduled to arrive at 9:58 a.m.

- Delta Flight 3108 out of Atlanta, originally scheduled to arrive at 10:50 a.m.

- American Airlines Flight 5284 out of Washington, originally scheduled to arrive at 6:46 p.m.

DAY issued a press release 1 p.m. Friday, advising travelers to:

- Allow extra time to arrive safely

- Check with airlines for travel alerts like delays or cancellations

- Dress with the extreme cold and snowy conditions in mind

- Know that DAY crews are working to keep conditions safe

