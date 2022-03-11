White Castle Retail division hits record sales

“Retail sales have grown steadily since we launched the division in 1987, but they have really taken off in the past decade and even more so the past few years,” said Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president of sales for White Castle’s retail division. “Our cravers love our Sliders, whether they’re made at a restaurant or purchased from the freezer section at their local store.”

To keep up with retail demand, White Castle broke ground last July on a $27 million expansion of its retail food manufacturing plant in Vandalia, which the company said should be complete by June.