White Castle Retail division hits record sales

White Castle’s retail division sold its 6th billionth retail Slider hamburger at the end of 2021 and achieved record sales last year, the company said.
Fueled by production in Vandalia, the company said its retail division is poised for “continued growth as it celebrates its 35th anniversary and expands its manufacturing capacity in 2022.”
“Retail sales have grown steadily since we launched the division in 1987, but they have really taken off in the past decade and even more so the past few years,” said Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president of sales for White Castle’s retail division. “Our cravers love our Sliders, whether they’re made at a restaurant or purchased from the freezer section at their local store.”
To keep up with retail demand, White Castle broke ground last July on a $27 million expansion of its retail food manufacturing plant in Vandalia, which the company said should be complete by June.
The expansion doubles the plant’s size from about 75,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet.
Columbus-based White Castle broke ground for the original 100,000-square-foot facility near Dayton International Airport in the summer of 2012.
Located on 17 acres off U.S. 40 and Peters Pike, the Vandalia plant was designed to produce more than 16,000 hamburgers per hour per production line. The plant opened in late 2013, quickly hiring more than 100 employees in early days.
During last summer’s groundbreaking ceremony, White Castle named the plant “The House That Bill Built” in honor of former president and CEO Bill Ingram, a third-generation family member who served as president from 1980 to 2015 and was responsible for creating and expanding the retail division.
