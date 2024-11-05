Wingstop on Wilmington Pike in Kettering opens Wednesday

Carl Loftis, a multi-unit manager for Wingstop, said they were planning to open the Kettering restaurant on Monday, Nov. 4, but had an issue with the gas pressure on the fryers late Friday night.

“We pushed it back out of an abundance of caution — nothing worse than getting a store full of hungry guests and not being able to deliver,” Loftis said.

The restaurant offers classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches that are cooked to order. Customers can choose a variety of flavors from Mango Habanero, Cajun or Original Hot to Hot Honey Rub, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Lemon Pepper. The menu also features fresh-cut, seasoned fries.

“What goes better with live sports than wings? The Cincinnati/Dayton area loves their sports and has lots of great teams,” Loftis said. “We keep it simple. Our menu focuses on what guest love about Wingstop; Chicken, fries (and) ranch!”

The franchise, which operates nearly 70 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, has plans to open additional locations in the Dayton region in 2025. Loftis said they acquired the Dayton Wingstop at 4149 N. Main St. and the Springfield Wingstop at 2135 E. Main St. at the end of June.

Today, there are more than 2,350 locations worldwide. Wingstop opened its first location in the Dayton region in 2017 at 2006 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

The Kettering Wingstop is open 11 a.m. to midnight daily. For more information, visit wingstop.com.