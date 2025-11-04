Winsupply announces major local expansion

Winsupply has filed to rezone a recently acquired parcel adjacent to its existing distribution center on Byers Road in Miami Twp.

This will ensure both parcels are subject to the same zoning classification. The land is owned by Wholesalers Property Co. LLC, Winsupply said in a statement.

If approved by the Miami Township Zoning Commission, Winsupply plans to double the size of its distribution center at 9300 Byers Road by adding a 200,000-square-foot building.

The company’s national distribution center network encompasses 2 million square feet.

“The expansion of our regional distribution center network allows for even greater support to Winsupply’s courageous, capable, hard-working entrepreneurs and is part of our planned strategic growth,” Jeff Dice, Winsupply president, said in a statement. “We are excited about the future and the opportunities for entrepreneurs that can be achieved through this expansion.”

Construction on both projects — here and in Oklahoma — is expected to begin in the first quarter next year.

In Dayton, companies involved with the project include Wilcon Corp., Roll & Associates Inc., Burkhardt Engineering Inc. and Fabcon, Winsupply said.

“We value our partnership with Miami Township, and this is another example of our commitment to the growth of the Dayton region,” said Bill Tolliver, vice president, real estate services for Winsupply.

“Through emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, we are increasing the speed and ease of doing business for our entrepreneurs and customers across the U.S.,” said Robert DiTommaso, president of the company’s Support Services Group.

Winsupply is in the business of construction wholesaling, supplying thousands of products to contractors and installers nationwide.

It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — nationwide.