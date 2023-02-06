Winsupply board names new president

Jeffrey Dice is the next president of Winsupply Inc.
The promotion will go into effect March 1 following a vote by the company’s board of directors. Dice, who is president of Winsupply Equity Group, will replace Winsupply President John McKenzie, who plans to retire Feb. 28 after working for the company since 1996 and serving as its president since 2020.
“For more than 18 years, Jeff Dice has been an essential, respected contributor to Winsupply’s success,” Chairman of the Board Rick Schwartz said in a statement Monday. “Jeff brings both depth and breadth of experience across all of Winsupply’s support services — plus a long list of continuous, positive results — to his new role of leading the entire Winsupply organization on its trajectory of growth.”
Dice is a native Daytonian and lives in Centerville. He joined Winsupply in 2004 as a regional financial officer for Winsupply Group Services-Dayton, the company said. He soon moved into internal audit and then into leadership roles: first for electronic data integration, and then for acquisitions as a due diligence specialist.
In 2011, he was named chief financial officer for Noland Company, Winsupply’s largest acquisition to date, the company said.
In 2016, Dice began leading more than 150 employees as senior vice president for Winsupply’s Shared and Advisory Services. As Winsupply’s chief information officer from 2018 to 2020, he restructured Winsupply’s growing IT organization.
Dice became Winsupply Equity Group president in 2020, accountable for shareholder relations, finance, risk, real estate and acquisition assessments.
As president of Winsupply, Dhe will lead business strategy development and execution, and oversee the daily operation of the Winsupply organization.
“Over the years, Jeff’s determined leadership, financial acumen, strong relationships and strategic thinking have advanced Winsupply,” Schwartz said. “Because of his longtime experience, sustained results and ability to champion Winsupply’s philosophy, business model and key principles, he will move easily and quickly into his new role as president, providing the continuity of leadership necessary as we begin our 68th year of growth and success.”
Winsupply is supplies materials for residential and commercial construction and owns a majority equity stake in more than 660 local companies nationwide.
Winsupply is collectively known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations APCO, Carr Supply, Noland Company, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. The companies conduct business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.
