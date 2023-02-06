Winsupply board names new president

In 2016, Dice began leading more than 150 employees as senior vice president for Winsupply’s Shared and Advisory Services. As Winsupply’s chief information officer from 2018 to 2020, he restructured Winsupply’s growing IT organization.

Dice became Winsupply Equity Group president in 2020, accountable for shareholder relations, finance, risk, real estate and acquisition assessments.

As president of Winsupply, Dhe will lead business strategy development and execution, and oversee the daily operation of the Winsupply organization.

“Over the years, Jeff’s determined leadership, financial acumen, strong relationships and strategic thinking have advanced Winsupply,” Schwartz said. “Because of his longtime experience, sustained results and ability to champion Winsupply’s philosophy, business model and key principles, he will move easily and quickly into his new role as president, providing the continuity of leadership necessary as we begin our 68th year of growth and success.”

Winsupply is supplies materials for residential and commercial construction and owns a majority equity stake in more than 660 local companies nationwide.

Winsupply is collectively known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations APCO, Carr Supply, Noland Company, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. The companies conduct business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.