New apartment buildings planned at site of longtime Moraine motel near Fuyao

“Our focus audience is kind of young professionals trying to keep that younger demographic in the community,” he said.

The remainder of the apartments will be 3-bedroom apartments, he said. All 2- and 3-bedroom apartments will have two bathrooms.

A second apartment building to be constructed later will include about 58 units, plus a community garden. Residents of that building must be 55 years old or older, Schwiegeraht said.

The overall project is expected to include a variety of amenities, including a playground. Each building will have its own interior open space landscaping while a third area will offer shared, “more functional” green space that will allow for sports and include a shelter and picnic tables, grill and playground.

Programming and services will be available in both buildings, including access to transportation, child care and continuing education and jobs programs in the multifamily building and transportation, in-home meals, light housekeeping and health care referral in the building for older adults.

MVAH Partners, which has its area office in Butler County’s West Chester Twp., has focused on developing affordable housing options for seniors age 55 and up for nearly 30 years. It has constructed other such projects in the area including River Works in Riverside, Omega Senior Lofts in Dayton and Carriage Trails Senior Village in Huber Heights.

Trustees will schedule a vote to rezone the site from “general business district” designation to a business planned unit development and on a site plan. Moraine’s planning commission recommended approval of both measures, city officials said.

The zoning change is necessary to allow MVAH Partners the additional footage to construct a building that is 4-stories tall instead of 3-stories tall, city officials said.

Council member Shirley Witt said she likes the plan for the site.

“It sounds amazing,” she said. “I’m very excited to have something like this, the possibility, coming to Moraine.”