With all eyes on Supreme Court, Turner, colleagues introduce legislation on student loan repayments

While a Supreme Court ruling on the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program may be days away, Dayton’s congressman recently introduced a bill that would let student loan borrowers refinance loans while remaining public borrowers.

Today, there’s no way federal student loan borrowers can refinance and remain public loan holders. Even when federal interest rates are lower, government borrowers cannot refinance to lower rates, the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said.

Nearly 43 million people — about one in every six adult Americans — hold federal student loan debt, Turner’s office said.

Turner reintroduced the Student Loan Refinancing Act with fellow members of Congress from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The legislation would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 by creating a pathway for federal student loan holders to refinance loans while still remaining public borrowers.

“The student debt crisis in this country continues to worsen, and it is time for Congress to provide common-sense, reliable solutions to this problem,” Turner said in a release. “Individuals should be able to keep their loans within the federal system while also taking advantage of lowered federal interest rates. This bipartisan legislation provides flexibility for borrowers by creating a mechanism to refinance their public student loans to a given year’s interest rates, thus easing the burden of student loans on federal borrowers.”

According to the White House in February, 1,079,000 Ohio residents applied or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan relief. The White House also said 702,000 fully-approved applications for relief from Ohio residents were sent to loan servicers for discharge, the White House said.

But the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness program has been on hold, even for those approved, while the Supreme Court considers a legal challenge. The court is expected to rule on that program before the end of the month — less than two weeks away.

If the justices approve the program, borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their student debt cancelled.

In all, some 14 million people might be affected, reports have said.

The Student Loan Refinancing Act introduced by Turner and his colleagues ensures that refinancing loans does not reset a borrower’s monthly payment count and is only available to federal student loan holders. The legislation also caps the number of times a borrower can refinance in a given time period.