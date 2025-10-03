Woman accused in serious Harrison Twp. shooting indicted

A woman accused of critically injuring another person in a shooting in Harrison Twp. last month was indicted.
What was she indicted on?
• A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Alaya Watson on two counts of felonious assault and one count of escape.
What is she accused of?
• Watson allegedly shot another person in the 1900 block of Gant Drive on Sept. 23.
• Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded around 10 p.m. and detained Watson.
• “While Watson was being detained, she made several statements that she shot (the victim),” a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit read.
• Deputies found the victim inside with two gunshot wounds. They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.
• During an interview Watson said she shot the person because she thought they had a knife, according to municipal court records.
• Video footage from a neighbor’s showed the victim had a plastic bottle of cooking oil and was throwing it on Watson’s vehicle when they were shot, according to an affidavit.
• While Watson was being detained and placed in a cruiser, she reportedly slipped her handcuffs and ran from deputies. She was taken into custody minutes later.
What happens next?
• Watson is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
• Her bond was previously set at $500,000. She remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday.
