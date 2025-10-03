Woman accused in serious Harrison Twp. shooting indicted

• A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Alaya Watson on two counts of felonious assault and one count of escape.

What is she accused of?

• Watson allegedly shot another person in the 1900 block of Gant Drive on Sept. 23.

• Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded around 10 p.m. and detained Watson.

• “While Watson was being detained, she made several statements that she shot (the victim),” a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit read.

• Deputies found the victim inside with two gunshot wounds. They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

• During an interview Watson said she shot the person because she thought they had a knife, according to municipal court records.

• Video footage from a neighbor’s showed the victim had a plastic bottle of cooking oil and was throwing it on Watson’s vehicle when they were shot, according to an affidavit.

• While Watson was being detained and placed in a cruiser, she reportedly slipped her handcuffs and ran from deputies. She was taken into custody minutes later.

What happens next?

• Watson is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

• Her bond was previously set at $500,000. She remained in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday.