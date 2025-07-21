Woman accused of armed robbery, throwing chemical in person’s face indicted in Montgomery County

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

On June 27, Englewood police responded to a reported kidnapping and robbery that started at the Meijer at 9200 N. Main St. around 9:11 a.m.

A person was shopping at the store when a woman, later identified as Osborne, wearing a surgical mask and latex gloves approached them.

Osborne made a brief comment to the person and they carried on shopping, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Around 10:30 a.m., the person was putting their groceries in their vehicle when Osborne approached them again and reportedly claimed her husband was in a car crash and asked for a ride to Miami Valley North Hospital.

When the person pulled into the hospital parking lot, Osborne pulled a handgun on them and said, “This is a hold up (expletive), give me your money,” according to court records.

Osborne reportedly saw the person withdraw money from an ATM inside Meijer.

The person handed over the money and Osborne said they needed to drive to an ATM to withdraw more, according to court documents.

“The victim subsequently drove to various other ATM locations in Dayton and withdrew a total of $600,” an affidavit read. “The suspect then instructed the victim to drive to an alleyway located on Wilkinson Street near (Sinclair Community College).”

Osborne reportedly threatened to shoot the person and told them to hand over their purse and car keys.

As Osborne was getting out of the vehicle, she reached into her purse and removed a clear plastic bottle and threw an unknown chemical substance in the person’s face, according to court records.

The chemical caused the person to cough heavily and burned their lips. They reported it smelled like ammonia.

Around 11 a.m., Dayton police were called to the scene, and the person was taken to the hospital.

Dayton officers got video of Osborne exiting the person’s vehicle and determined she threw their car keys, purse and the clear plastic bottle in a dumpster nearby. The bottle was collected as evidence.

Surveillance footage from Meijer showed Osborne arrived at the store via an RTA bus.

RTA video footage showed Osborne got on the bus around 7:30 a.m. on Apple Street in Dayton and rode the bus for approximately two hours before getting off the bus at Meijer.

Investigators determined Osborne used an app on her cellphone to pay the bus fare. Osborne’s name was connected to the app, according to court records.

Her boarding pass history reportedly showed she took another bus at the downtown terminal around 11:45 a.m. that day.

Video from the terminal showed Osborne was wearing the same clothing, but no longer had a face mask, gloves or hat on, according to court documents.

Englewood officers attempted to contact Osborne at her Kettering residence on July 8, but learned she was reportedly evicted on July 1.

The property manager looked at the suspect photos form the RTA bus station and identified the person as Osborne, according to court records.

Osborne was arrested on July 11 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. She remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.