Woman accused of armed robbery, throwing chemical in person’s face pleads guilty

Two counts of abduction were dismissed.

On June 27, Osborne reportedly convinced a person at the Englewood Meijer at 9200 N. Main St. to give her a ride to the hospital.

Osborne initially ran into the person while they were shopping and approached them again as they were loading groceries into their trunk, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

“The suspect told the victim that her husband had just been involved in an auto accident and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North emergency room,” an affidavit stated.

The person agreed to give Osborne a ride.

When they pulled into the parking lot, Osborne pulled a handgun on them and said, “This is a hold up (expletive), give me your money,” according to court records.

Osborne allegedly knew the person had cash because she watched them withdraw money from the ATM in Meijer.

“When the victim handed over the money, the suspect told the victim she needed at least $600 cash,” according to an affidavit. “The suspect told the victim to drive to another ATM to withdraw more money.”

They drove to other ATMs in the area and withdrew $600.

Osborne reportedly had them drive to an alley on Wilkinson Street near Sinclair Community College and threatened to shoot them.

She made them hand over their purse and keys. As the person exited the vehicle, Osborne open her purse, removed a clear plastic bottle and threw an unknown chemical in their face, according to court documents.

The chemical burned the person’s lips and caused them to cough. They told investigators the chemical smelled like ammonia, court records stated.

There was video footage of Osborne arriving at the Meijer on an RTA bus. RTA footage determined she got on a bus at Apple Street around 7:30 a.m. and road it for around two hours before getting off at Meijer, according to court documents.

The account used to pay the bus fare was connected to Osborne, an affidavit stated.

Osborne will be sentenced on March 19.