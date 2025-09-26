Woman charged in Harrison Twp. shooting that critically injured 1

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Gant Drive.

Deputies identified Watson as the shooter and detained her, according to court records.

“While Watson was being detained, she made several statements that she shot (the victim),” an affidavit read.

Watson slipped her handcuffs and was able to run from deputies, but they took her into custody minutes later.

Deputies also found a victim inside the home who had been shot twice in the chest, according to court documents. They located a gun on the front porch.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. They were still in critical condition as of Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

During an interview with detectives Watson said she shot the person because she thought they had a knife, an affidavit read.

Investigators got video footage from neighbors that reportedly showed the victim with a plastic bottle throwing cooking oil on Watson when they were shot.

Watson remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday afternoon.