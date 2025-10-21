Woman accused of making, selling child porn in Dayton

On Oct. 15, a person contacted Dayton police about video showing Harp making a juvenile use an adult toy on her, according to an affidavit.

The person learned of the video from another person who reportedly found it on Harp’s iPad while Harp was staying with them.

A detective spoke to Harp that evening. She admitted to filming the video and selling it, according to court documents.

When the person using Harp’s iPad discovered the video and confronted her about it, Harp deleted it, an affidavit read.

The age of the juvenile was not clear, but the affidavit referred to them as a “small child.” Harp and the juvenile are known to each other.

Police arrested Harp on Oct. 15. She was arraigned Monday, and her bond was set at $25,000.

Harp remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Monday afternoon.