Woman accused of raping, pulling victim back into room at Miamisburg hotel

She claimed the acts were consensual.

The woman needed surgery and was moved to the ICU due to her injuries.

Ruwe and the woman knew each other prior to the incident.

Around 12:39 a.m. Sunday, Miamisburg police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 222 Byers Road for an assault.

They found a woman naked from the waist down with a pool of blood under her, according to court records.

Ruwe was arrested at the hotel and taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg for a psychiatric evaluation. She reportedly had blood on her right arm.

The victim told officers Ruwe sexually assaulted and choked her, according to court documents.

During the assault, Ruwe reportedly shoved her fingers up the woman’s nose.

“Lydia also touched her tongue against (the woman’s) eyes and used her thumb and pushed against (the woman’s) right eye,” an affidavit read. “(She) advised none of this was consensual.”

While Ruwe was in the shower the woman was able to get outside and yell for help. No one came to help her and Ruwe pulled her back into the room, according to court records.

The woman was able to get out after another person reportedly came to the hotel room to check on her.

When they tried to pull the woman out of the hotel room Ruwe tried to pull her back inside, according to court documents.

Ruwe was booked into the Montgomery County Jail after being released from the hospital.

She was charged with two counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count each of felonious assault and strangulation.

Ruwe pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $350,000.