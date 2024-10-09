Woman accused of stabbing father with large hunting knife indicted

A woman indicted this week is accused of stabbing her father last month with a large hunting knife during an argument outside a Harrison Twp. hotel.
Celena Nirvana Moore, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault following her indictment Tuesday by a county grand jury.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and responded around 9:20 p.m. Sept. 28 to the Express Inn Hotel at 4101 Keats Drive.
“Celena Moore assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court read.
Moore is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
