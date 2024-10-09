Breaking: Mother sues city, Dayton Police after daughter dies of drug overdose

Woman accused of stabbing father with large hunting knife indicted

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
39 minutes ago
X

A woman indicted this week is accused of stabbing her father last month with a large hunting knife during an argument outside a Harrison Twp. hotel.

Celena Nirvana Moore, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault following her indictment Tuesday by a county grand jury.

ExploreTrio indicted, accused of breaking into, stealing guns from Harrison Twp. home

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and responded around 9:20 p.m. Sept. 28 to the Express Inn Hotel at 4101 Keats Drive.

“Celena Moore assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court read.

Moore is held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Teens, young adults smoking, drinking, doing drugs less while mental...
2
Man pleads guilty in phone scam that stole $80,000 in cash from...
3
Sueño, Tender Mercy owners adapt to new Dayton consumer habits
4
‘They hit the ground, they hit it fast’; How locals are helping the...
5
Mother sues city, Dayton Police after daughter dies of drug overdose

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.