Woman accused of stealing more than $834K from Washington Twp. medical office

In July, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after the medical practice reported concerns of employee theft. The practice identified multiple unauthorized transactions.

Grant was the business manager and handled billing, payroll and other administrative duties, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Throughout the investigation, Grant admitted to using the business’s funds for personal expenses,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Detectives determined that, over the course of several years, she had misappropriated more than $834,000 from the practice.”

A warrant for Grant’s arrest was issued Wednesday.