Woman accused of stealing more than $834K from Washington Twp. medical office

A 45-year-old woman is accused of misappropriating more than $834,000 from a Washington Twp. medical practice.

A grand jury indicted Jamie Grant on one count of aggravated theft in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

In July, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after the medical practice reported concerns of employee theft. The practice identified multiple unauthorized transactions.

Grant was the business manager and handled billing, payroll and other administrative duties, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Throughout the investigation, Grant admitted to using the business’s funds for personal expenses,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Detectives determined that, over the course of several years, she had misappropriated more than $834,000 from the practice.”

A warrant for Grant’s arrest was issued Wednesday.

