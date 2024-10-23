Woman charged in Jefferson Twp. crash that killed Butler County woman

An investigation showed Pierce was driving under the influence of drugs, according to court documents.

The crash killed 62-year-old Sheryl D. Matthews, of Somerville.

Explore Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal Union crash

Around 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA Class northeast in the 7400 block of state Route 4 when the car went off the right side of the road, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The car went back onto the road and shortly after crossed the center line. The car went into the left side of the road and hit a 2012 Cadillac SRX heading in the opposite direction, according to the crash report.

The Mercedes went back across the center line and off the right side of the road.

Matthews, who was driving the Cadillac, attempted to avoid the Mercedes, but the front left corners of the vehicles collided.

The Cadillac also went off the side of the road.

Medics transported Matthews and Pierce to Miami Valley Hospital. Matthew was pronounced dead at the hospital. Pierce had serious injuries, according to the crash report.

A warrant for Pierce’s arrest was issued on Monday.