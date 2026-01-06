Woman charged with rape at Miamisburg hotel facing new charges in separate incident

The case involves the same victim from an attack and rape on Nov. 9 at the Red Roof Inn at 222 Byers Road, but is from a separate incident, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Nov. 9 incident, Ruwe is accused of strangling and sexually assaulting the woman and preventing her from escaping the hotel room.

“Lydia also touched her tongue against (the woman’s) eyes and used her thumb and pushed against (the woman’s) right eye,” a Miamisburg Municipal Court affidavit read. “(She) advised none of this was consensual.”

The woman tried to escape the hotel room while Ruwe was in the shower, but Ruwe pulled her back inside, according to municipal court records.

She managed to leave the room when another person came to check on her.

When police arrived, they found the woman naked from the waist down in a pool of blood. She was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus to be treated.

Ruwe was arrested and taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Once released, she was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

During an interview with detectives the next day, Ruwe said she became religious and believed she had the power to physically remove things she thought were a problem from the woman’s body, according to municipal court records.

Ruwe admitted to the assault and said the acts were consensual, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police the incident was not consensual.

Ruwe is facing rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, strangulation, domestic violence and abduction charges for the assault at the hotel.

In December, Ruwe’s defense attorney filed a motion for a sanity evaluation for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. The defense filed a motion for a second opinion on Tuesday.