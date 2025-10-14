Woman gets probation for stabbing father with hunting knife in Harrison Twp.

1 hour ago
A woman was sentenced to probation after she reportedly stabbed her father with a hunting knife following an argument in Harrison Twp. last year.

What was she sentenced to?

• Judge Dennis Adkins sentenced 29-year-old Celena Moore to up to five years of community control, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• She was ordered to not have any kind of contact with her father.

• If Moore violates the terms of her probation, she could serve six to 18 months in jail.

Celena Moore

What was she convicted of?

• Moore pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in September, according to court documents.

• Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

What was she accused of?

• Around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Express Inn Hotel at 4101 Keats Drive.

• “Celena Moore assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife,” a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit read.

