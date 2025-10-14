Woman gets probation for stabbing father with hunting knife in Harrison Twp.

A woman was sentenced to probation after she reportedly stabbed her father with a hunting knife following an argument in Harrison Twp. last year.
What was she sentenced to?
• Judge Dennis Adkins sentenced 29-year-old Celena Moore to up to five years of community control, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
• She was ordered to not have any kind of contact with her father.
• If Moore violates the terms of her probation, she could serve six to 18 months in jail.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
What was she convicted of?
• Moore pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in September, according to court documents.
• Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.
What was she accused of?
• Around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Express Inn Hotel at 4101 Keats Drive.
• “Celena Moore assaulted her father by cutting/stabbing him with a large hunting knife,” a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit read.
About the Author