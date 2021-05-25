Woman hospitalized after crash into two police cruisers in Harrison Twp.

At 12:07 a.m. this morning, deputies from the sheriff’s office were on the scene of a reported domestic dispute near the intersection of W. Hillcrest Avenue and Alpena Avenue in Harrison Township, where they parked their cruisers, according to a release and dispatch records.

Police said that a woman was driving east on W. Hillcrest Avenue when she crashed her Jeep Compass into the rear driver’s side of one cruiser, then continued east and crashed into the back of the second cruiser.