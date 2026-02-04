Woman pleads guilty in connection to 23-month-old boy’s death in Dayton

A second tampering with evidence charge is still pending, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On July 14, 2023, Dayton police and medics responded to a medical complaint at a Darst Avenue apartment and found Braxton Trollinger dead.

Officers noted Braxton had significant bruising and burn injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Braxton’s father, Kenyon Johnson, reportedly found the boy unresponsive and called 911.

An autopsy determined Braxton died from multiple blunt force trauma and burn injuries with lidocaine toxicity, the prosecutor’s office said.

Braxton was allegedly in Johnson’s care when he was injured.

Johnson is facing murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, domestic violence, permitting child abuse and tampering with evidence charges.

He’s accused of trying to conceal Braxton’s injuries instead of getting his son medical care.

Johnson has a motion to suppress hearing on March 6. Huffman’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.