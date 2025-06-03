Woman seriously injured in weekend shooting in Dayton

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old woman shot in the abdomen, said Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

Explore Police investigating after 2 bodies found within blocks of each other in Dayton

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect is a 45-year-old man who has a daughter with the woman, Bailey said.

Anthony Ray McGlothan Jr. is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of domestic violence and having weapons while under disability in Dayton Municipal Court.

He reportedly called the woman repeatedly and returned to Bragg Place multiple times that day.

At one point, the mother of his child came outside and McGlothan pulled out a handgun and shot her, according to court records.

He allegedly fired several rounds at residences before fleeing on foot.

A warrant was issued for McGlothan after charges were filed on Monday.