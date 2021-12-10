Woman suffers suspected serious injuries after car crashes into pole in Dayton

A woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries after a car crashes into a utility pole in Dayton early Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Leo Street.
The 28-year-old Dayton woman was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata east when she apparently lost control of the car and drove over the curb and into a metal utility pole, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
The woman was trapped in the car and crews had to use mechanical means to get her out, according to the crash report.
There were no passengers in the car.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
ED/GE group backs funds for job-creating projects, despite some qualms
2
Traffic patrols to focus on one of Montgomery County’s worst roads for...
3
GOP Central Committee confirms Anger as Greene County sheriff
4
COVID hospitalizations remain high; 2 million receive booster vaccine...
5
Wright State strategizes to increase enrollment, considers tuition hike
About the Author