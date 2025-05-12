Woodland Hills: Tornado-damaged apartments focus of redevelopment in Trotwood

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The twister was part of a 16-tornado outbreak that left widespread destruction in its wake.

While area residents and business owners gradually picked up the pieces in the years to follow, the 430-apartment Woodland Hills neighborhood has sat largely untouched, its battered ruins a sobering reminder of that fateful night.

“After years of being vacant and heavily damaged, the property is finally coming back to life,” said Chad Downing, director of Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).

A large-scale renovation is underway, a transformation made possible, in part, by a $1 million commitment from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office’s Delinquent Tax Assessment Collection (DTAC) fund and $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the county.

The DTAC money, appropriated in October, went toward the clean-up of environmental hazards, like asbestos, allowing redevelopment work to begin safely.

“I believe this investment is not just an investment in this one property, but an investment in the city of Trotwood,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck. “It will be a terrific example of the revitalization of this area.”

Today, the Macduff Drive site sits behind locked gates off East Westbrook Road, with multiple “No Trespassing” signs near the entrance.

Past the gates, several construction vehicles were visible on a recent day, and the sounds of hammering were emanating from the property.

A large apartment building to the west of the site, near the entrance, still has some boarded up windows.

But a building to the east shows more tangible progress, evident by newly installed black-framed windows and doors.

With Trotwood CIC as the technical partner and fiscal agent, the Woodland Hills renovation is being led by real estate developers at Windsor Companies.

The private development company purchased the 32-acre site for $3.2 million in fall 2023, records show.

The project will happen in two phases, Downing said.

Phase one is already 50% completed and includes:

— Removal of eight buildings, pools, and tennis courts.

— Full renovation of 10 buildings into 240 modern apartments (including mostly 2-bedrooms, with some 3- and 4-bedroom units).

— All new roofing, windows, doors, and exterior finishes.

— Upgraded HVAC, electrical systems, and the addition of in-unit laundry.

— Updates interiors throughout.

The first of these phase one buildings is expected to be ready to lease in June, Downing noted.

Phase two, which is expected to begin soon, will include construction of 10 new buildings with a total of 336 one-bedroom apartments.

The first of these new buildings, all of which will feature a three-story walk-up design, are anticipated to be tenant-ready by early 2026, Downing said.

“This project means a lot to Trotwood. We’ve been working steadily behind the scenes since the storm to find the right partners and resources to bring Woodland Hills back to life,” Downing said. “With the environmental clean-up funded and construction moving ahead, we’re finally seeing new momentum — and we’re excited to bring safe, quality housing back to this community.”